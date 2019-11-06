MWC Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 81-Year-Old Man
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.
According to the report, Victor Stachowiak was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 at the Walmart located at 23rd and Douglas Avenue. He was reportedly waiting in his vehicle as his wife shopped for about two hours.
The report states when Stachowiak’s wife came out of the store, he was gone.
Police are concerned about Stachowiak’s whereabouts because he suffers from dementia and has wandered away before this incident.
Stachowiak is described as a white male wearing a green shirt with stripes. He may be driving a 2002 4-door maroon Nissan Maxima with Oklahoma license plate CDN157.
Please contact your local authorities immediately if you locate Stachowiak.