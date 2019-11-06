Bartlesville Group Home Residents Taken To Hospital After Medication Error, Police Say
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police and Fire Department said several residents and staff members from a group home were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.
According to police, health professionals were at a facility for the developmentally disabled located near 5100 Jacquelyn Lane to give flu shots. Authorities said they believe insulin shots were given instead. According to police, the person who administered shots was a pharmacist who has been in practice for 40 years.
Police said ambulances transported 10 people - eight residents and two staff members - to the Jane Phillips Hospital.
According to police, the first 911 call came in at 4:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person.
First responders said the initial person's blood sugar was extremely low, and while they were there, they noticed other people exhibiting similar symptoms.
Police said those who were taken to a hospital are now considered to be in a stable condition.
Jane Phillips Hospital said all patients have been treated and will soon be released.