Governor Stitt Announces Real ID Developments For 2020, Suggests Residents Prepare Travel Paperwork
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt is reassuring Oklahomans the state will be Real ID compliant well before the deadline next year. And he said the state will have 650,000 ID’s processed between April 30 and October 1, 2020.
What this means is that the state will have to issue about 130,000 per month, every month for five months straight.
And that won’t be easy.
Back in 2005, the federal government passed Real ID laws to reduce terrorism, but the Oklahoma state legislature didn’t comply until 2017. Now, the state is scrambling to play catch up.
Oklahomans will have to produce identification and proof of address to get the so-called “Gold Star” licenses necessary for flying or entering federal property.
“Such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of social security such as a tax return or social security card, and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill, a mortgage or a lease agreement,” said Public Safety Commissioner John Scully.
That information will be scanned, and the files will not be subject to open records laws.
“The cost is the same. If you get a traditional ID or real ID. It’s $38.50. However, if you decide that even though your license is not expired but you want to go ahead and get a real ID, it’s considered a replacement and costs $25,” said Scully.
The state has spent about $11 million on new computers and software to implement the program.
“Don’t hold me to this, but I’m hoping another $10 million would help, and we could get Real ID implemented,” said Scully.
But Governor Stitt insists the program is ahead of schedule.
“Next May we will be ready to start issuing these drivers licenses with a gold star on them,” said Governor Stitt.
The governor and the TSA urge people, if you’re going to be traveling next year, get your paperwork together now.