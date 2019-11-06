OKC Undercover Officers Bust Alleged Armed Robber Luring Victims Through Facebook Marketplace
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police went undercover to bust an armed robber. The teen was using Facebook Marketplace to lure victims.
Police first learned of Andreil Berry,19, after he allegedly robbed someone in an apartment complex parking lot.
“The person was trying to purchase a soundbar from an individual that had placed it on Facebook,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
According to the police report, Berry admitted to the buyer over the phone that he stole the soundbar from Walmart. They arranged to meetup at the apartment complex near Northwest 10th and Rockwell Avenue.
“Once the victim arrived,” said Knight. “He had to wait outside for the suspect for a period of time.”
When Berry came out, he told the victim to follow him to a dark area of the complex. That was when Berry allegedly pointed a gun in the victim's face and demanded all of his money. The armed teen also told him "not to do anything funny because there were two guys standing behind him with guns that would shoot him."
The victim reported the crime to police. Two days later, undercover officers went to work.
“Some of our undercover officers were able to make contact with the suspect through Facebook Marketplace,” said Knight.
Berry gave the officers several different locations to meet him. They finally spotted him near Northwest 14th and Rockwell Avenue. Officers said he must have thrown his gun when he saw a marked police car. The loaded weapon was found on the ground and Berry was taken into custody.
Police said this is a reminder there are safer ways to conduct business through the internet.
“You’re dealing with a total stranger and you don’t know what their real intentions are,” said Knight. “So, it’s best to just do it in a public place such as a police station.”
Berry was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of felony armed robbery.