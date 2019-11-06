Morgan is confident that four months will be enough time in between giving birth and returning to the field.

"There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing their sport that they love at the highest level," Morgan said. "I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I'm going to the next city to play. And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I've been playing for all my life."

Morgan played for the gold medal-winning team during the 2012 Olympics. She also helped lead the U.S. team to victory during the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.