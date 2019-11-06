The cause of most pancreatic cancer cases is unknown, but there is evidence that smoking, being overweight, a family history of pancreatic cancer and chronic pancreatitis could increase risk of developing the disease. Since there are currently no early screening tests for the disease, it is imperative that anyone experiencing persistent symptoms like pain in the upper abdomen, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, new onset of diabetes, or jaundice take a proactive approach and see a health care provider.

Trebek suggested in a recent interview that his tenure with "Jeopardy!" may be nearing an end as his battle with cancer continues. "I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," he told CTV.