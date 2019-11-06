Turns out, this was a marketing idea from a company called Mother's Lounge, a wholesaler of mom and baby products from Utah. Inside the envelope were gift cards that supposedly totaled nearly $250, along with coupons, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.



Ghamrawi said she saw a thread on Reddit and "it appeared that there were others in the country that were receiving this."



On Facebook, one woman said the letter arrived on the anniversary of her miscarriage. Another said she received a letter addressed to her deceased daughter and reading the "personal" message was "hurtful beyond belief."



The BBB said it's "unsure what mailing lists the business is using, but not all of the women who receive these mailings are pregnant."



"People are very concerned when they get this because they want to know what list they are on that says that they're pregnant," said Jane Rupp, president and CEO of the BBB serving northern Nevada and Utah.