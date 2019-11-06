News
Thunder Honors 168 Killed In OKC Bombing
Wednesday, November 6th 2019, 9:33 AM CST
Updated:
It was a moving moment Tuesday night at the Oklahoma City Thunder game.
The team honored those killed in and as a result of the bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
Oklahoma City approaches 25 years since that dark day.
The organization gave the family members of the 168 victims personalized city edition jerseys.
There were an on-court ceremony before the game and a standing ovation from fans.