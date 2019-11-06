Okla. To See Potentially Severe Storms Wednesday Into Thursday, Flood Advisory Issued
OKLAHOMA CITY - A few scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 60s and low 70s.
Heavy rain and storms will develop late Wednesday evening as the cold front arrives. The front will move into the metro around 10:00 p.m.
A few storms along the boundary may be strong to severe with small hail and gusty winds possible. Flooding is also a concern Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some areas could pick up 2 to 5 inches of rain.
Cold air ushers in tonight with freezing rain possible in northwest Oklahoma.
We could see a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces Thursday morning. This will not be an ice storm, but it is something to be aware of when you hit the roads in the morning.
Thursday strong north winds will cause it to feel like the teens and 20s all day.
News 9 StormTrackers will be out.