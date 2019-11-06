News
Suspect On The Run After Stealing Truck, Leading Officers On Chase In NW OKC
Wednesday, November 6th 2019, 3:36 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police said a suspect got away early Wednesday morning, after stealing a pickup truck and leading officers on a chase.
According to authorities, officers tried to pull over the suspect near Interstate 40 and Interstate 44 and then used stop sticks near North Western Avenue and West Britton Road.
Police found the truck empty near Northwest 96th Street and North Shartel Avenue.
There is currently no suspect description.
