"AT&T baited subscribers with promises of unlimited data, trapped them in multi-year contracts with punishing termination fees and then scammed them by choking off their access unless they moved to a more expensive plan," FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a statement. "The AT&T throttling scandal is an important case study into how dominant firms operating without meaningful competition can easily renege on their contractual obligations and cheat consumers who have almost no recourse."