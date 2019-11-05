Orlando: Evan Fournier entered tied for the team lead with 16.8 points per game but managed just four, all free throws, while shooting 0 of 7. It was his first game this season in single digits. ... The Magic held the edge in rebounds, 53-38, with 16 offensive boards, including 11 in the first half. ... Orlando held a significant advantage in bench points, outscoring the Thunder's reserves 39-26.