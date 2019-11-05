Oklahoma AG's Office Responds To Claims DA Abused Power, Wrongfully Terminated Investigator
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office has responded to claims that Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater abused his power during an alleged investigation. This comes shortly after a lawsuit was filed against DA Prater by his now former lead investigator.
The man who was fired, William Muller, is suing both the county and state. Muller's attorney, Robert Gifford, said Prater ordered him to look into the group “Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform,” using a multi-county grand jury subpoena, seeking financial records.
The plaintiffs maintain there was no probable cause, and no evidence the organization was operating outside the law.
Gifford said it was simply about targeting the organization’s leader Kris Steele, who supported criminal justice reform, while Prater does not.
When Muller shared his findings, he said, Prater "immediately became irrational and angry" and fired him.
“I have the truth on my side. I have the law on my side, and I have the facts on my side,” said Gifford.
Prater has called the claims ridiculous but did not elaborate further.
Gifford said he and Prater have a long and complicated history, and that he asked AG Hunter’s office to get involved, fearing there could be retaliation against his client.
The AG’s office notes a subpoena is "subject to judicial review prior to issuance." They also note that in this case the DA "made the decision not to seek an indictment...".
There were also initial allegations of wiretapping involving Pottawatomie and Lincoln County DA Allan Grub as part of the Kris Steele investigation. But the AG's office says there was "no request" for that, and Grubb denies the request was ever made.
Gifford and his client said they are acting as whistleblowers, letting others know they could be investigated without cause.
“A DA such as David Prater can conduct a unilateral investigation with no probable cause, no reasonable suspicion,” said Gifford.
Gifford said ultimately, the lawsuit could end up in federal court.