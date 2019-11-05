The top five teams in the first CFP Rankings were exactly as expected -- two undefeated teams each from the SEC and Big Ten, plus the defending national champions. The order, however, was not to be expected. Ohio State opened as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by LSU at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Penn State at No. 4. Clemson, who many thought would get the benefit of the doubt despite a weak schedule, was left out of the four-team field at No. 5 with one-loss Georgia checking in at No. 6.