College Football Playoff Rankings: OU No. 9, OSU No. 23 In First CFP Poll
The Sooners came in at No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff Poll of the 2019 season, released Tuesday night. The Cowboys cracked the top 25 at No. 23.
The top five teams in the first CFP Rankings were exactly as expected -- two undefeated teams each from the SEC and Big Ten, plus the defending national champions. The order, however, was not to be expected. Ohio State opened as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by LSU at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Penn State at No. 4. Clemson, who many thought would get the benefit of the doubt despite a weak schedule, was left out of the four-team field at No. 5 with one-loss Georgia checking in at No. 6.
As for why Penn State beat out Clemson for that No. 4 spot? "When you look at Penn State's resume, with wins over Michigan and at Iowa, those are marquee wins. You look across, Penn State has been very consistent. ... After week 10, the committee felt that Penn State was a notch above," CFP Selection Committee chair Rob Mullens explained.
The 7-1 Sooners will need to move up 5 spots by the end of the season to make the playoff.
Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25.
College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 5
- Ohio State (8-0)
- LSU (8-0)
- Alabama (8-0)
- Penn State (8-0)
- Clemson (9-0)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Utah (8-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Florida (7-2)
- Auburn (7-2)
- Baylor (8-0)
- Wisconsin (6-2)
- Michigan (7-2)
- Notre Dame (6-2)
- Kansas State (6-2)
- Minnesota (8-0)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Wake Forest (7-1)
- Cincinnati (7-1)
- Memphis (8-1)
- Boise State (7-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-3)
- Navy (7-1)
- SMU (8-1)