Temperatures from November 2018 to October 2019 were above average for "virtually all of Europe," and most other areas of land and ocean, Copernicus said. According to the U.N., the international goal is to limit temperature growth this century to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius — a goal that is becoming rapidly more difficult to meet.

The news comes just one day after the Trump administration began the formal process to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord — a pact in which nearly 200 countries set their own national targets for reducing or controlling pollution of heat-trapping gases. It also comes as 11,000 scientists from around the world declared a "climate emergency."

Scientists continue to warn that human activity is heating the planet at a dangerous rate, and that high temperatures pose a more lethal threat to humans than any other type of extreme weather event. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recently warned the threat posed by extreme heat "will only become more serious and more widespread as the climate crisis continues."