Man Accused Of Speeding Though Red Light At 80 MPH, Arrested After NW OKC Double Fatality
A man is accused of second-degree murder in connection with Friday's double fatality in northwest Oklahoma City, according to a court document.
Marvin Otis Ellis-Reed II, 22, was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder, causing an accident (resulting in death) without a valid driver's license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday on N May Avenue just south of NW 63rd Street.
Police said Gayle Joann Jacobs, 60, died at the scene and Bruce Smith, 57, died at a hospital.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ellis-Reed disregarded a red light and was driving in excess of 80 mph.
While officers were cleaning up the scene, they discovered the car Ellis-Reed was driving had been stolen.
Ellis-Reed also has a suspended Oklahoma driver's license.