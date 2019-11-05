FBI Searches For Man Accused Of Robbing A Harrah Bank
A man is accused of robbing a bank in Harrah, the FBI reported.
The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at First National Bank, 20941 SE 29th Street in Harrah.
The bank robber was described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds. The robber was last seen wearing a flesh-colored facial covering, dark colored coveralls, a green sweatshirt and blue jeans, the FBI reported.
The FBI did not release photos of the suspect.
The robber reportedly entered the bank and presented a note, demanding money.
The robber was seen leaving the location in a white hatchback vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bank robber.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.