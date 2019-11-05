2 Arrested In Oklahoma County Burglary Bust
Two men were arrested during a burglary in progress by Oklahoma County deputies, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies were called about 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 in reference to a burglary in the 19400 block of E Reno Avenue.
The victim told law officers she saw a man push 4-wheeler out of a barn and took off running.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the woods with a rifle. He raised the rifle toward deputies but they were able to arrest 38-year-old David Wayne Rasmussen without incident.
The deputies found David Keith Jolly waiting nearby in a stolen pickup with a trailer attached. Officers said the man gave a false identity and Jolly was a wanted fugitive out of Nederland, Texas, with a warrant from a traffic collision with serious bodily injuries.
After a thorough investigation, deputies recovered about $13,000 worth of stolen items.
Jolly and Rasmussen are facing 21 criminal counts for burglary, falser personation, engaging in pattern of criminal offense, possession of a stolen automobile and possession of stolen property of more than $1,000.
The two are also thought to be involved in theft case in Oklahoma City, the sheriff's office said.