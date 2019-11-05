"We are very proud to partner with American Girl for the first time in such a multi-dimensional way," Michelle Rice, senior vice president of operations of Swarovski Professional North America, said in a statement. "From creating bespoke collectible dolls, to adding the Swarovski sparkle to their flagship stores and to the Christmas trees of thousands of homes across America with an exclusive ornament, our goal with this partnership is to make imaginations sparkle and who better to do that with than American Girl."