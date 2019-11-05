There are also new details about Kern's past. According to the sources and a 2012 Department of Justice investigation code named Mississippi Hustle, Kern served as deputy warden of the Walnut Grove juvenile facility in Mississippi, where investigators found wide spread use of excessive force, indifference to harm and suicide risks and "sexual misconduct that was among the worst that [investigators had] seen in any facility anywhere in the nation." The center was shut down several years later.