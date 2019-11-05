Oklahoma Girl Wins Native American Music Award, Youngest Ever Nominated
RED OAK, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma girl took home a big win during the Native American Music Awards on Saturday.
Ava Rose Johnson is from Red Oak in Latimer County. She's just 12 years-old, but has a powerful voice and is a gifted songwriter.
Over the weekend, she won Best Independent Recording by a New Artist at the Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, New York.
Ava is the youngest to ever be nominated for a Native American Music Award, making her the youngest to ever win an NAMA.
"I am so honored. God is so awesome, and I pray others are blessed by my music," Ava said.
The winning song, “Heaven's Window,” is in memory of Ava's late friend, Behr Place. Behr was only 10 years-old when he died in an ATV crash nearly 3 years ago.
Behr's mom said the song helps her son's legacy live on and is also giving children and adults comfort as they navigate the tough grieving process.
Ava co-wrote the song in Nashville and also recorded a music video.
She represented the Cherokee and Osage Nation Tribes at the Native American Music Awards.