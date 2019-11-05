News
1 Taken To Hospital, Suspect On The Run After Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Tuesday, November 5th 2019, 3:27 AM CST
One person was taken to the hospital and a suspect is on the run, Tuesday morning, after a shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police confirm.
According to authorities, the shooting was at the Meridian Mansion Apartments near Northwest 13th Street and North Meridian Avenue.
Police said someone called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing a man who appeared to be bloody and stumbling around.
Officers are still on the scene searching for the suspect who is reported to be shirtless and has neck tattoo.
Scanner traffic indicates the suspect was possibly last seen going southbound on Meridian.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.