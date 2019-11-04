“Cases like these are extremely difficult for juries, police officers and, of course, Dustin Pigeon’s family. We grieve for and with everyone affected by this case, including Sgt. Sweeney’s family and friends,” FOP President John George said. “Police officers routinely face split-second, life-altering decisions with incomplete information. We know Sgt. Sweeney did not go to work that night expecting to be placed in this position. Our officers daily do their absolute best to protect the community and their fellow officers.”

“More and more, police officers are called to respond to people suffering mental health crises,” George said. “Our community must increase funding to train officers and provide mental health services for people in need.”