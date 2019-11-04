Jury Selection Underway In Murder Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - It’s been over two years since 22-year-old Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was killed while on-duty.
Byron Shepard is facing the death penalty in the case, accused of shooting Terney following a traffic stop and short foot chase.
Jury selection is scheduled to span the week, with a trial that will possibly start Monday, November 11.
Nearly 100 people have been subpoenaed in the case.
Shepard was in court Monday, as his attorneys asked for a continuance so that they could delay the trial in order to review more evidence.
The judge overruled that motion.
The case is expected to be full of emotion as witness testimony, dash camera footage, a jail phone call and other pieces of evidence are introduced in court.
Terney pulled a car over for having a defective taillight. Reports state he approached the vehicle and met with the driver Brooklyn Williams.
Then, Terney questioned the passenger, who at first allegedly gave a false name, but was later identified as Shepard.
Shepard had warrants out for his arrest, and within moments ran off from the scene.
Terney chased him, and at first used his taser.
The two eventually ended up in a shootout, and the officer did not survive.
Due to the Pottawatomie County District Attorney having a conflict of interest in the case, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn and his assistants will make up the prosecution team. They plan to focus on what happened that night and Shepard's criminal history.
In court Monday, the prosecution team pointed to a phone call made in jail that could be pivotal in the case.
Jury selection will pick back up Tuesday, November 5 at 9:00 a.m.