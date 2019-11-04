Mitchell Talks: Oklahoma Group Wants To Change How Districts Are Drawn
This week on Episode 56 of Mitchell Talks, the News 9 Sessions, with Aaron Brilbeck, a group of Oklahomans wants to change the way legislative districts are drawn.
They say, under the current system, the deck is stacked against the voter, and for the politicians.
The group *People not Politics* wants to change the state constitution to allow citizens to draw up legislative districts rather than allow lawmakers in the majority party to do it. They say politicians are drawing up districts behind closed doors to ensure their re-elections.
“And what we are proposing is an independent commission to take that power from politicians and give it to a commission of independent Oklahoma citizens and let them draw up the districts in a way that reflects Oklahoma accurately," said Andy Moore with “People Not Politics”.
The group has filed paperwork with the state Secretary of State's office to have the measure put on the 2020 ballot.
Opponents said this is a solution looking for a problem.