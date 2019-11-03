More Than 450 Inmates To Be Released In Largest Single-Day Commutation Monday
Over 450 inmates will be released from prisons across the state on Monday.
It is all a part of the largest single-day commutation in our nation’s history.
The Pardon and Parole Board gave favorable recommendations to 527 low-level offenders.
Those recommendations went to Governor Stitt on Friday, who processed and signed 524 of them.
“I believe we are doing the will of the people,” said Governor Stitt.
To prepare for the massive commutation the DOC held job fairs to connect inmates with nonprofits to get them set up with housing, jobs and various other things.
Officials also worked hard ahead of time to give each inmate leaving a state issued ID.
“We need to help them get back into the workforce,” said Stitt.
Even with the help, some inmates could be walking out of prison still dealing with court fees. But, former Judge Allen McCall, who is also on the Pardon and Parole Board, said there is a way an inmate could get some, or all of those fees waived.
“The inmate just needs to go back in front of the judge that sentenced them and request a hardship waiver,” said McCall.
In McCall’s years of being a judge he said most of the time judges would waive them. The problem is that many inmates just don’t know that they can do it.
“It costs nothing,” said McCall. “They don’t need an attorney; they just need to go and see the judge and put in an application.”