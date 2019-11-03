He knows he's the center of attention, and believe it or not, he actually likes it that way; it's a competitive advantage. "For me, I'm used to being looked at all the time," he said. "Where most archers who are able-bodied have never had that experience, so when it's time to make it count, then they get nervous, where I don't get the nervousness like they do. 'Cause I've been in the situation my whole life."