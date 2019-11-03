News
3 Killed In Payne County Crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that three people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Payne County.
Troopers say 25-year-old Fidel Simpson was driving southbound on
Western Rd toward State Highway 33 near Perkins around 4 am Sunday morning. For some reason, the vehicle continued across Highway 33 and struck a ditch, which troopers say threw the vehicle airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree.
Simpson and his two passengers, 26-year-old Barkley Simpson and 21-year-old Dariahawn Simpson, died at the scene. What caused the accident is under investigation at this time.