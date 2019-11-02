One man has been arrested and another is still recovering from serious injuries after a police chase earlier this week in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said they received a 911 call from a Burger King employee who said he was watching one man break into a business across the street.

When he was trying to describe the suspect to the dispatcher, he noticed the man get into a getaway car.

“I think he just got into a red sports car,” the caller told dispatch.

When police arrived on scene, they found a broken window and then noticed two suspects driving off.

Police chased the two to a dead end in a residential neighborhood.

One suspect allegedly jumped out of the car and tried to make a run for it. Not realizing where he was running, police said the man fell into a ravine.

 

When first responders got him out, he had serious injuries.

The other suspect that was in the car was arrested safely.