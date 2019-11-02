911 Call Released That Led To Police Chase, Suspect Falling Into Ravine In SW OKC
One man has been arrested and another is still recovering from serious injuries after a police chase earlier this week in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police said they received a 911 call from a Burger King employee who said he was watching one man break into a business across the street.
When he was trying to describe the suspect to the dispatcher, he noticed the man get into a getaway car.
“I think he just got into a red sports car,” the caller told dispatch.
When police arrived on scene, they found a broken window and then noticed two suspects driving off.
Police chased the two to a dead end in a residential neighborhood.
One suspect allegedly jumped out of the car and tried to make a run for it. Not realizing where he was running, police said the man fell into a ravine.
When first responders got him out, he had serious injuries.
The other suspect that was in the car was arrested safely.