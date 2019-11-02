"I want to show support for them. I think that's an important part of allyship, and I don't want to turn my back on them," Doolittle said. "I have a brother-in-law who has autism, and [Trump] is a guy that mocked a disabled reporter. How would I explain that to him that I hung out with somebody who mocked the way that he talked, or the way that he moves his hands? I can't get past that stuff."