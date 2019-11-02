The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man Saturday. 

Police said Arthur Foster was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in Midwest City. He was wearing a western style shirt and a blue jean jacket.

Foster's vehicle is described as a 2010 blue Ford Ranger with the Oklahoma license plate number CGA757.

If you see Foster you're asked to call the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1388. 

 

 

 