Silver Alert Issued For Missing 90-Year-Old MWC Man
Saturday, November 2nd 2019, 3:42 PM CDT
The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man Saturday.
Police said Arthur Foster was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in Midwest City. He was wearing a western style shirt and a blue jean jacket.
Foster's vehicle is described as a 2010 blue Ford Ranger with the Oklahoma license plate number CGA757.
If you see Foster you're asked to call the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1388.