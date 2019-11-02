OKC Museum Of Art Selected For 2019 Bank Of America Conservation Grant
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is a prominent attraction for tourists and residents alike.
The Museum recently announced that one of its most culturally significant pieces, Triumph of Washington by Gardner Hale, is going to be restored as part of the 2019 Bank of America Art Conservation Project. The conservation of "Triumph of Washington" by Gardner Hale is one of 22 Art Conservation Projects revealed during this year’s recipient announcement event hosted by Bank of America.
Dr. Michael Anderson, Interim President, and C.E.O of OKCMOA and Oklahoma City market president for Bank of America Tony Shinn joined News 9 on Saturday to talk about the grant. Watch Above.
For more information, please visit the Art Conservation Project website.