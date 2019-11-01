OCPD Issues Warrant For Teacher Accused Of Assaulting 13-Year-Old Student
OKLAHOMA CITY - A warrant has been issued for a metro middle school teacher after accusations she assaulted a student.
According to police, the assault was captured on cellphone video.
Following the incident at F.D. Moon Middle School, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave and the superintendent recommended her termination.
“I didn’t believe it at first, they were saying the teacher slapped the kid,” said one student.
According to court documents, 60-year-old Paula Broadway, an English Language Arts teacher, assaulted a 13-year-old student "by pushing his face, while instructing the student to leave the classroom."
“I was surprised that a grown woman would actually do that,” said concerned parent Candice Marzett.
According to reports, the assault was triggered after the student ignored the teacher's commands to leave the classroom.
“It’s just bad to touch anyone's kids without being the parent,” said concerned parent Joshua Marzett.
Documents said after first shoving him in the face, the assault continued with the teacher "pushing the student violently from behind."
Regardless of what the student did to upset his teacher, Candace and Joshua Marzett, parents of a young child, said the incident should have never happened.
“There’s normally an officer around or the principal is around, so she could have called in someone else to handle the situation,” said Candice.
“It’s all about teaching their students and not disciplining them,” said Joshua.
Following the assault, reports show the angered student cursed at his teacher.
Once confronted by police with the video, reports show the teacher continued to deny any fault.
“How can you lie about it? The camera is always watching, it's like the third eye,” said Candice.
The teacher, who was hired in September 2019, is facing assault and battery charges.