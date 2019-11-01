Group Gathering Support To Restore 'Spider Bug' Landmark Near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma - If you're ever out on Highway 77 just north of Lexington, chances are you’d recognize the famous "Spider Bug" landmark. The car's history crawls back decades.
But like everything, age takes a toll. Yet, that could all change thanks to some hometown heroes.
“I think it was built in 1979, ‘80 is when it was built. Where we are standing now is the old Volkswagen salvage yard. It was dubbed the world's largest Volkswagen salvage yard,” said Tim Short.
That’s right, before it was dubbed the Lexington “Spider Bug” this insect was called the “Beetle.” You might notice it only has six legs.
There is another good reason the name changed over the decades.
“Right behind it was the old racetrack, and it was later named...I think in '84 it was named the ‘Black Widow,’” said Short.
Short has created a Facebook page to try and gather support for the restoration. He said so far, about 2,000 people have shown interest in trying to get the “Bug” back on its feet.
“Even as a little kid, it was always something we slowed down to drive by,” Lesa Shae, another supporter. “FFA of Lexington is ready to help. I am sure we could even get Purcell involved, maybe even Noble.”
They’re hoping to make the VW a tourist attraction for decades to come by preserving the car and the land it sits on.
“This is my history. This is my hometown. This is where I grew up,” said Short.
He said he plans on meeting with county and city officials, as well as biker and classic car clubs to see what can be done.