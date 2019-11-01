The judge ruled the witness would testify but he could not talk about Sweeney’s perceptions from the deadly officer-involved shooting. She ruled that putting himself in Sweeney’s shoes was inappropriate.



The final witness was a former out-of-state patrol officer turned expert witness in the area of “use of force.” He told the court he reviewed the police investigation, the body camera footage and Oklahoma City Police Department’s use of force, de-escalation and less-lethal policies.



He testified that a number of things could affect de-escalation. In this case, the victim Dustin Pigeon, 29, was intoxicated and in mental health crisis.