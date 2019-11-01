"I decided to run for President because I believed that I could help bring a divided country together in common cause to confront the greatest set of challenges we've ever faced," O'Rourke wrote. "I also knew that the most fundamental of them is fear — the fear that Donald Trump wants us to feel about one another; the very real fear that too many in this country live under; and the fear we sometimes feel when it comes to doing the right thing, especially when it runs counter to what is politically convenient or popular."