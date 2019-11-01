Former Logan County Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Outside Guthrie Bar
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A former volunteer Logan County firefighter is accused of hitting and killing a woman, then leaving the scene.
Zachary Simmons, 28, was arrested the afternoon of Friday, November 1. He posted bail shortly after.
Guthrie police were called to Roosters Hard Times Club located at 322 W. Oklahoma Avenue Saturday, October 26 at 11:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Mandy Gorsuch, 33, had been run over by a truck. Gorsuch died en route to the hospital.
Investigators said Gorsuch, her wife and friends got into an altercation with the suspect and his girlfriend outside of the bar in the parking lot.
Simmons’ girlfriend began yelling obscenities out of the passenger window of the truck to Gorsuch and her friends.
Then, Gorsuch and another friend approached the vehicle.
Witnesses said that’s when Simmons allegedly pulled out a badge and urged the two to “stay back.”
Simmons told investigators he did not flash the badge, instead it was visible to who was approaching his vehicle.
Witnesses told police Simmons stopped outside of the Guthrie Police Department following the incident, looked down the road at the scene of the crime and then drove away.
It took police nearly 24 hours to get in touch with Simmons.
According to court documents, Simmons told investigators why he sped off, saying he got "scared and didn't want damage done to his truck."
Investigators later learned the badge flashed was embezzled from the Sooner Fire Department. Simmons quit the job after being demoted for his dangerous driving of fire department vehicles. He was reprimanded several times.
Sooner Fire Department Chief Jeff Ware told investigators Simmons should not have the badge. Ware said it should have been turned in before Simmons quit.
In 2015, Simmons was found guilty of leaving the scene of another crash in Guthrie city limits.
On the same day Simmons was arrested, funeral services were held for Gorsuch.
“She was beautiful, loving and kind,” said Gorsuch’s mother, Sherri Spencer. “I’m going to miss her and my heart, it is broken. There is nothing that can bring her back.”
Simmons is being charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Spencer is concerned that is not enough.
“When I read that there wasn't anything like manslaughter or anything like that, I just thought that seems a little light for anyone else that would be driving drunk and end up killing somebody,” said Spencer.
Simmons’ next court date is Thursday, December 19 at 2 p.m.