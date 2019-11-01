OKC BBQ Team Wins World Title, $25K Grand Prize
OKLAHOMA CITY - The timing of Travis Clark’s latest BBQ title couldn’t have been any better.
The Yukon man, who had been an electrician his whole life, got serious about BBQ seven years ago. He and his family then started entering BBQ competitions all over the country.
Clark Crew BBQ has won hundreds of titles.
“We can’t all play in the NFL or NBA, but that level of competition is what brings excitement for me,” said Clark.
This past week, Clarks Crew BBQ won the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational BBQ competition in Tennessee and its $25,000 grand prize.
This the second straight year an Oklahoma team has captured one of BBQ’s most prestigious titles.
Butcher BBQ in Wellston, Oklahoma won the title last year.
“Timing wise, I don't think you could time it any better,” said Clark.
That’s because in about a month, Clark will open up his first BBQ restaurant on Northwest Expressway and Hefner Parkway in OKC.
Clark Crew BBQ will be located on the site of a former Macaroni Grill.
Clark Crew BBQ has added 1,500 square-feet for a smokehouse with glass garage doors, allowing people to see inside the building.
The restaurant will also have display cases full of BBQ competition trophies, that have been won since 2012.