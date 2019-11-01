News
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Mustang
Friday, November 1st 2019, 4:01 PM CDT
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Crews are responding to a large house fire in Mustang Friday.
According to reports, firefighters are on scene at a home in the 500 block of South Shepard. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and flames.
As firefighters were battling the first fire, the neighboring home caught fire but was quickly extinguished.
At this time, there's no word on what caused the blaze.
