News
Registration Opens For AustimOklahoma's 5K Race, PieceWalk In Bricktown
Registration is open for AutismOklahoma's 12th annual PieceWalk & 5K.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
It is free to participate in the one-mile walk, but registration is required.
The 5K is timed and a sanctioned event. Registration for the 5K is $35 from Nov. 1 to April 29 before going up to $40 on April 30 through May 1.
Believing that each person with autism can reach for the stars inspired this year’s PieceWalk theme, Dash Into Space. Families, individuals and companies form teams, recruit members who participate in person or virtually, hold team events and raise funds. 100% of the funds raised stay in Oklahoma to help nearly 5,000 Oklahomans each year.
Click here to learn more at PieceWalk.org.