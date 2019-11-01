"This is an ongoing action to draw attention and a sense of urgency to the climate crisis," Fonda said before her arrest last week. "Make no mistake, change is coming, whether we like it or not. Change is coming by disaster, or change is coming by design."

The first "Fire Drill Friday" took place on October 11. That was also the first day Fonda was arrested for demonstrating on the U.S. Capitol steps.

Capitol police have not yet responded to CBS News' request for comment on the latest arrests.