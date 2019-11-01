On November 14, Chenoweth debuts a single, "White Christmas," which will be available in all digital music stores. Then once the holiday songs are put to bed, she plans to spend January and February of 2020 in a room writing her own biographical musical. Chenoweth, who was adopted, says there is a lot people don't know about her life. We do know that she grew up idolizing actress Madeline Kahn and that every summer Chenoweth hosts a Broadway Boot Camp in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for aspiring thespians. "Pushing Daisies" writer Bryan Fuller and composer Andrew Lippa (who wrote her Tony awarding winning song, "My New Philosophy") have offered to help her put the musical together.