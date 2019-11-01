An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured during training which started a grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The trooper was injured when a device detonated during training, Oklahoma City police said.

The trooper was hit by shrapnel and was taken to a local hospital by another law officer.

A grass fire was sparked near Interstate 240 and Air Depot from the detonation and was quickly put out by firefighters.

