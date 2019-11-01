MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office said a man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer Thursday, October 31. They identified the victim as 52-year-old Kimmy Jo Stipes.

It happened at a home in the 7400 block of North Highway 20/82, a news release states.

Deputies arrested Harvey Dale Murphy, 37, on a complaint of first-degree murder. They said he and Stipes were in a dating relationship. 

"Mayes County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner," a news release states.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is confirmed.

 

 

 