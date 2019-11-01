News
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash In NW OKC
Friday, November 1st 2019, 10:31 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
The crash happened on N May Avenue near NW 63rd Street.
Police said four vehicles were involved and at least one person died.
May Avenue just south of NW 63rd Street was shut down due to the wreck.
No identities have been released as of Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story.