She and one of her sisters were born with the help of what their doctor told them would be anonymous sperm donors. But as Ancestry.com led her to more half-siblings, Emmons-Boring said a DNA trail led her directly to the doctor himself: Dr. Paul Jones.



Her family now alleges in a lawsuit that Jones used his own "fresh" sperm to impregnate her mother twice and that he is actually the biological father of both Emmons-Boring and her younger sister, along with at least four other half-siblings around the country.



"I'm hurt. I'm disgusted by what my biological father did," Emmons-Boring said. "You know, what kind of person is he?"