Former Prisoner Reacts To New Commutation Law
OKLAHOMA CITY - Colleen Homer spent two years in the Oklahoma Prison system, and with the more than 400 inmates expected to be commuted, she believes the state is headed in the right direction.
Friday hundreds of inmates across Oklahoma will see their lives changed forever, as those prison bars that were once closed will now re-open. This is all because of legislation that change many drug related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.
"Just because they had a sentence put on them, doesn't mean they will have that sentence for the rest of their lives'" said Homer.
Homer went through the same process last year, after her sentence was commuted by then Governor Mary Fallin. She said that in her experience, it was adjusting to life on the outside that was the most difficult part of the process.
"I didn't have family, I didn't have anybody on the outs or anything like that. So it was like starting fresh in a city that I have never even been in," said Homer.
That's why for her, the different lengths state agencies are taking to help inmates adjust to normal life, like the recent transition fairs, are so important.
"It's nice to know you have a support system, because when you don't it's hard to keep going straight," said Homer.
There's a large range of emotions that come with getting your sentence commuted, but more than any else, Homer wants people to realize its an opportunity at a new life on the outside.
"It's not a walk in the park, it's hard, you are going to struggle. But if you fall down, dust yourself off, get back up and start again," she said.