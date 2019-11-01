News
Senate Approves Spending Bills That Include Money To Fund Okla. Projects
The Senate has approved four spending bills that include money to fund Oklahoma projects.
Senator Jim Inhofe and Representative James Lankford both voted to approve the package containing the bills.
Below is a full list of the funded projects.
- $20 million for the National Mesonet Program, located at the University of Oklahoma.
- $3.2 billion for the Agricultural Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funds that will maintain facilities in Woodward, El Reno and Stillwater.
- $5 million for aviation workforce development, as authorized by Inhofe’s provision in the Federal Aviation Administration bill.
- Full funding for the Air Traffic Control Contract Tower Program, which includes six air traffic control towers located in Oklahoma.
- Grant money to train law enforcement officers who respond to situations involving people undergoing a mental health crisis.