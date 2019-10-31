Oklahoma Supreme Court Denies Temporary Injunction On Permitless Carry
OKLAHOMA CITY - A last-ditch effort to stop permitless carry dies at the State Supreme Court. Justices decided Thursday afternoon not to grant an injunction that would have stopped the law from going into effect Friday, November 1.
There’s a lot to try to unpack here, but here’s what you should know. Any Oklahoman 21 years of age or older or 18 years of age or older with military ID will be able to carry a gun, concealed or open, as long as they can legally own a gun and they don't need a state issued license.
And that goes for pistols as well as long guns.
"The person will not only be able to carry a pistol, but they'll be able to carry a rifle or a shotgun, and they will not need a license to carry that firearm," said Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.
The key is, long guns have to be on a sling.
Oklahomans can't carry if they have a felony conviction, or convictions for assault and battery; stalking, a violation of a protective order; illegal drug use or possession or if that person is an illegal immigrant.
You no longer have to tell a police officer if you're carrying a gun, although it's a good idea.
"I would basically notify the officer that I have a gun in the car or the vehicle,” said Spencer.
You can't carry in liquor stores or bars; government offices and buildings; prisons, jails or detention centers or casinos or gambling places.
“A public trust property, which would be like a zoo or park, would still require the concealed carry of a handgun,” said Spencer.
Backers of permitless carry are planning a rally at the state Capitol Friday morning at 10 a.m.