Expert witnesses were brought in on Thursday to testify for Sergeant Keith Sweeney. He is on trial in Oklahoma County for an officer-involved shooting that killed a suicidal man.



Officials said the FOP legal defense fund will foot the bill for Sweeney’s witnesses. To date the bill is more than $20,000.



It is not uncommon for defense attorneys to hire expert witnesses for high-profile trials. Jurors sitting on Sweeney’s murder trial have heard from two so far.